Prof. Lai Oso at his last Inaugural Lecture urges journalists to be deeper on FoI Act, promotes ‘skepticism’ as virtue 

In spite of many benefits that come with the Freedom of Information (FoI) Act, there is more to the sought autonomy of the press than “legal and constitutional provisions”.

Similarly, to attain independence, “skepticism should be a cardinal journalistic virtue of every reporter”.

With respect to the alternative to models of journalism and the freedom in the trade, attempts have been made to restructure the practice of journalism based on the inherent inadequacies of objective practice.

In the paradigm shift and drive to seek for more freedom, some have called for advocacy journalism, investigative journalism, as well as civic or public journalism.

These assertions were made by the iconic late Professor of Mass Communication, Lai Oso at his second Inaugural Lecture titled: PRESS AND POLITICS IN NIGERIA: ON WHOSE SIDE? at the Adebola Adegunwa School of Communications (AASOC).

He stated that while his call on “advocacy journalism” seemed to deemphasize the idea of objectivity in news reporting, still, his theory of investigative journalism proceeded from the principle of “watchdogism” to advocating that journalists should be independent in carrying out their duties and making public officials more accountable.

He noted that the FoI Act was a boost to journalism practice, saying that as a legal instrument, the law has the potential of enhancing the practice of journalism; “but like any other tool that potentiality can only be realized, if the law is put to use and the structural constraints which may hinder its effectiveness are removed”.

Prof Oso indicated that civic journalism seeks that journalists should be more engaged with the people, adding that journalism is seen as part of the community and hence the people must be able to influence media agenda and the issue the media cover.

Civic journalism, he furthered encourages and promotes public deliberation, a hallmark of participatory democracy. He added that the model of journalism seeks to empower the citizens as actors in the public sphere rather than spectators of debates among the elite.

Prof. Oso said: “Some of its advocates and practitioners have also argued that “the journalist’s primary orientation should be towards citizens and their concerns, with the relationship to politicians and insiders seen as secondary, important only in so far as it illuminates what matters to citizens”

The late Don restated that Civic journalism is expected to address its audience or readers as stakeholders with vested interests and promote rational and critical discussion of issues and of news journalism itself, adding that it was expected to foster debate and participation.

To this end, Prof Oso while speaking on “skepticism as a virtue” suggested that journalists should be more skeptical in their relationship with their sources.

“Skepticism should be a cardinal journalistic virtue which every reporter should cultivate. It appears that many journalists are ready to accept any information from sources without bothering much about the credibility and veracity of such information.

“In this age of packaged politics and politicians, spin doctoring, news management, branding and promotion of pseudo events, every strategy is employed to create a close assimilation between journalists and their sources. To reduce the influence of these strategies on the news making process, journalists must maintain a high level of social distance from sources. Else, they become mere ventriloquists or conveyor-belts for the views and interests of such sources.

“At no time than now is this virtuous skepticism required when virtually every member of the global community can freely participate in the processes of news gathering, interpretation and reportage, for good or for the ill of the society.

“While the creation of new media structure and models of practice may be a long term prospect and even utopian given the powerful and entrenched interests, habits and conventions that may be difficult to forgo, committed individuals and groups must be able to exploit the small openings in the conventional media space for the expression of alternative voices for generating oppositional counter-hegemonic discourse.

“It must be realized that the media space is not totally closed and as an institution, it is not monolithic. The mass media structure is not immutable; structures are constituted by human beings…The mass media are sites of social struggle by differing social groups for visibility and representation, to be heard, seen and control the field social discourse” erudite late Prof proffered.

On the Media and market, Prof. Oso in the lecture stressed that whatever the political or ethnic inclination of any of the existing media organisations, the market has become a decisive moderating force.

“Despite the ethnic, religious or political affiliation of their owners, most newspapers and broadcasting organisations are now run as commercial businesses with the eyes of their managements on the balance sheets. If we concede, as many scholars have argued that the early press was political, their current successors have “a fervent interest in the business side of journalism” the eminent Communications scholar declared.

Following this, he cited many news titles in both print and electronics which interest and bias have been largely influenced by political and business sentiments, as relate to their respective ownerships.

Oso advocated for more socially conscious set of journalists and media workers, reasoning that the mass media have become so central to the way we understand and organise our contemporary society and the place of different social groups and the life chances open to individuals that we can no longer see those who produce the materials that so profoundly influence us as craft men and women.

In addition, he justified the need to take another look at the way “we train and educate them” (journalists), maintaining that there was the need for a more comprehensive curriculum that goes beyond mere skill acquisition.

Prof Oso affirmed that social relevance and public interest must be the main criteria in news selection and editorial judgement, adding that journalists must pay more attention to alternative social actors, as well as pay attention to media literacy, in addition to the welfare of journalists which must be taken more seriously by media owners.

Recall that Prof. died Saturday, June 24, 2023 in Ijebu, Ogun State on Ore-Sagamu highway, in a fatal auto crash.

He was returning from the Delta State University DELSU Abaraka, traveling back to Lagos when the accident occured