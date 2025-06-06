Prof. Jubril Aminu, an epitome of knowledge — Marwa

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd), has described former Minister of Education, Prof. Jubril Muhammad Aminu, as an epitome of knowledge who made positive impacts in medicine, education, foreign policy, politics and oil industry, all sectors where he served Nigeria at different times.

The former Military Administrator of Lagos State said this in a statement on Friday on the death of Professor Aminu on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

Marwa said his death “is a monumental loss that leaves a multitude of people grief-stricken in Nigeria and outside the shores of this country.

“Even at 85, we would have loved to see him live much longer, for many more years, so that Nigeria can continue to benefit from his depth of knowledge and wealth of experience that cuts across critical sectors of human development.”

He said the outpour of tributes in the past 24 hours is an indication of Aminu’s far-reaching influence and impact across various spheres of life, all of which further exacerbated the sense of loss for Nigerians.

He added: “Yet, in our state of bereavement, we cannot but celebrate the life and times of an extraordinary man, an epitome of knowledge who, until he passed on, was and is still one of Nigeria’s finest examples in medicine and academics, where he made lasting impacts.”

The NDLEA boss said apart from coming from the same state with the late senator, who once represented Adamawa Central Senatorial District, he has good memories of the various times and stages their paths crossed in the service of the nation.

