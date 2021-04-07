Jubilations in Niger State as former Minister of Information, Professor Jerry Gana and his supporters returned to the Peoples Democratic Party where he disclosed that “there is no Government in Niger State or Nigeria”.

While speaking at a reception to mark his return to the PDP in Bida, Niger state, Prof. Gana said the country is nosediving and needs urgent rescue.

It should be recalled that in March 2018, the member of the Board of Trustees of the PDP, Prof. Jerry Gana and others dumped the PDP for the Social Democratic Party.

According to Prof. Gana, “today is not a day for lecture, it is not a day for campaigns, we just want to rejoice that we are back together solidly; and we are going to work together solidly, that we are going to work together effectively, that we are going to campaign powerfully.

“I tell you, we are going to go around strategically, in such a way that the All Progressives Party (APC) so called government, whether in Niger state; is there a Government in Niger state? Because many people are not aware, or at the centre? At federal level, we don’t even have a government.”

Earlier, party leaders from across the three senatorial zones spoke to assure party faithful that the PDP is ready to take over Niger state and salvage it from the deflated state it is currently.