Prof Ikonne was a seasoned academic, politician – Atiku

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, in the 2023 Presidential election and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has mourned the loss of Prof. Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne, the governorship candidate of the PDP in Abia State.

Atiku Abubakar described Prof Ikonne as an erudite scholar of repute with vast experience in administration, whose contributions in advancing knowledge within the academic community will be appreciated by generations unborn.

The former Vice President of Nigeria recalls his last encounter with Prof Ikonne when he led a delegation of Abia PDP stakeholders to his residence in Abuja. “He (Pro Ikonne) was at his intellectual best in the robust discussions that I had with his delegation. We shall miss his ever smiling face, wit and sense of humour which stood him out at all times.”

Atiku noted that as a strong member of the PDP, who should have led PDP to victory in the forthcoming general elections in Abia State, his death comes as a rude shock.

The PDP presidential candidate expressed his deepest condolences to his immediate family, all PDP members in Abia State, the government and good people of Abia state, who were working to vote him into power next month.

He prayed for the repose of his soul.