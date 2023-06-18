Prof. Gana speaks on son’s election as House of Reps member

Prof. Jerry Gana, former Minister of Information and National Orientation, has assured the people of Lavun, Edati and Mokwa Federal Constituency that his son, Joshua Gana, would provide quality representation.

Gana said this at a civic reception on Saturday in Abuja in honour of Gana, a member of the House of Representatives.

He was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Gana said that the family had inculcated moral and right values in the lawmaker and as such he would not go astray.

The former Minister said: “By God’s grace, my son will bring the much needed dividends of democracy to the constituency.

“This will help to improve the standard of living of the people of Lavun, Edati and Mokwa Federal Constituency.

“I want to assure you that Gana will represent you well as he is a person of integrity and unquestionable character.”

Gana expressed appreciation to those who made his son’s election possible and the entire people of the constituency for working in unity to ensure his victory.

He said: “On behalf of Gana family, I wish to thank you all for celebrating with us and the people of Lavun, Edati and Mokwa Federal Constituency.

“We are deeply indebted to you all for finding time to honour us.

“We are very happy that Gana has been elected by the good people of Lavun, Edati and Mokwa Federal Constituency.”

The former Minister prayed and wished his son well in the National Assembly

Also speaking, Senator Zainab Kure, who was a former First Lady of Niger State, advised Gana not to let the constituency down in the interest of development.

“My advice is for him not to let us and the people of the constituency down,” Kure said.

The senator prayed God to bless, protect and give him sound health while performing his legislative duties.

On his part, Labaran Maku, a former Minister of Information, expressed happiness over the election of Gana.

Maku advised him to provide effective representation to the people of the constituency.

Responding, Gana appreciated God, PDP, people of his constituency and others for making his election possible.

“I want to thank the leadership of PDP, my campaign council and the people of my constituency for their support and electing me,” he said.

He assured the people of his readiness not to fail them while discharging his duties.