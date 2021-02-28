Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Communications Commission, is to deliver the 2021 edition of The Bullion Lecture.

Danbatta is a renowned scholar, erudite engineer, astute administrator, philanthropist, and a nation builder per excellence.

Danbatta holds BEng and MSc degrees from the Technical University of Wroclaw in Poland, and PhD from the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology, United Kingdom.

Until his appointment as EVC/CEO of NCC, Danbatta was a lecturer in the Department of Electrical Engineering, Faculty of Technology, Bayero University, Kano for 32 years, where he taught courses in telecommunications engineering and electronics and held academic positions of Dean of the Faculty and Head of Department at different times.

Danbatta will be speaking on: “Telecoms, Digital Banking and Nigeria’s Economic Development.”

The Bullion Lecture, a platform conceptualised by Centre for Financial Journalism (CFJ Nigeria) for lively discourse on national and international issues, is always delivered by first-rate academics and professionals.

The 2021 edition of The Bullion Lecture will hold 10am on March 11, 2021 at The Civic Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to a press statement in Lagos by Ray Echebiri, Founder/Chief Executive Officer of CFJ Nigeria, the lecture will be chaired by Dr. Segun Aina, President, Africa FinTech Network and former President/Chairman of Council, The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria.

Distinguished panelists who will dissect the lecture are Chizor Malize, Managing Director/Chief Executive Office of Financial Institutions Training Centre, and AdeRemi Atanda, Executive Director, SystemSpecs Limited.

Expected guests at the lecture include government officials, captains of industry, banking industry executives, ICT professionals, members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of multilateral institutions, senior media executives and other journalists, and members of the public.

Participation at the lecture will be virtual and in-person.

CFJ Nigeria, organisers of The Bullion Lecture, was established to provide bespoke training programmes in financial journalism with a view to addressing the knowledge and skills gap in the practice of the trade, and to conduct research in financial journalism, business, the economy, development and banking and finance.