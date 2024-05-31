Prof. Adeniyi to speak at National Waves’ 16th anniversary lecture

As part of the activity marking National Waves’ 16th anniversary, the Dean, School of PostGraduate Studies, Baze University, Abuja, Prof. Abiodun Adeniyi, will deliver a lecture at the Merit House, Abuja on June 6, 2024.

The lecture by Adeniyi is titled: “Nigerian Tertiary Education and Institutions, Competing With Foreign Counterparts.”

Expected to grace the occasion, according to the publisher of NATIONAL WAVES Newspaper and Magazine, Jimmy Enyeh, are eminent Nigerians, top media personalities and academics.

Enyeh said the media as an information source has done well in keeping the citizens abreast of developments in our polity be it politics, economy, education, social structure, entertainment and others.

Also Read:

He said: “The business of informing the public has always come with its risk, given the adversarial relationship between the power elite and journalists as a result of the latter mediating the social contract which is often kept in breach by power that be at every point in our political history.”