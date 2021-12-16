Probe of collapse of 21-storey building in Ikoyi, Lagos State stalled

Power outage on Thursday stalled the coroner inquest investigating the circumstances that led to the November 1 collapse of a 21-storey building located on Gerard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos State.

The collapse of Block B of the three high-rise buildings caused the death of 46 persons, one whom was Femi Osibona.

Osibona was the contractor of the project and Managing Director of Fourscore Heights Limited.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Thursday’s proceeding was to begin with the continuation of the testimony of Muritala Olawale, a Structural Engineer and Managing Director of Prowess Engineering Nigeria Limited.

When proceedings began at 9:12am, the Coroner, Oyetade Komolafe, suggested that proceedings should be stood down to a later time during the day or adjourned till another date.

The coroner noted that the microphones in the courtroom and the equipment used to record the proceedings were not working due to power outage.

“You will not be able to hear me and we will also be unable to hear the witness,” Komolafe said.

Counsels for all the interested parties and the coroner came to an agreement that proceedings should be adjourned until January 12 and 13, 2022 for the continuation of Olawale’s evidence.

The counsels present in court were Akin George, representing the Lagos State Government, and A.S. Odugbemi, representing the Lagos State Building Control Agency.

Others were O.M. Adeosun for Prowess Engineering Nigeria Limited and Yusuf Laman from the Standards Organisation of Nigeria.

The Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria, Council for Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria and Architect Registration Council of Nigeria have representatives at the inquest.

NAN reports that Olawale had on December 15 told the coroner inquest that he rendered structural consultancy services to the late Osibona and the initial brief his firm received was for three blocks of four-storey buildings.

He said that Osibona kept revising the brief by adding more floors to the buildings and that his team was only responsible for the first floors of the 21-storey Block B, which collapsed.

Olawale told the inquest that Osibona was the contractor/builder of the project and was also in charge of getting all government approvals for the high-rises.

“I never saw the approved architectural drawings, mechanical drawings and electronic drawings for the project,” he said.

The Structural Engineer noted that when he realised that standard construction procedures were not being observed on the site, his company withdrew its services to Osibona via a letter dated February 20, 2020.