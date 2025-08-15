Probe of alleged extortion of N3m at gunpoint by policemen begins

The Lagos State Police Command says it has begun the investigation of a case of alleged attempted extortion by its officers at gunpoint.

It began the investigation after an X user: Boluwatife, shared how officers from Onikan Police Station Tactical Squad attempted to extort him at gunpoint.

Boluwatife said that the officers apprehended him and his friend at about 1am on Thursday along Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge and allegedly accused him of murder.

Writing on his X handle, Boluwatife: @Tife_badass, said: “Around 1am, I was heading to VI with a friend of mine in the car from lekki for an activation for my artist @shinettw_, heading towards Lekki – Ikoyi link bridge roundabout some police officers just started cocking their guns as my car was approaching, I panicked!!

“Then I stopped & about 5 of them dragged me out of the car claiming I’m the guy that kills police in lekki & they’ve finally caught me today & were going to deal with me. I was so lost. Literally dragged me out of the driver’s seat, I kept on asking what was going on.

“Next thing I know, they put me in cuffs & bundled me into their hilux, forced me literally into their hilux claiming they’ll deal with me today & I’ll see hell. They pushed my friend into the hilux too & one of them drove my car behind, next thing I know they were taking me away.

“Got to their police station at Onikan & they told me to take off my shirt, my shoes & even my socks saying I’ll sleep in the cell. Meanwhile they searched my car & checked my papers & saw that everything was in check, I had nothing illegal with me!

“Fast forward 2 hours later, they were asking for 3 million naira😂😂, told them I wasn’t going to give them anything then after about another 2 hours they settled for 500k, gave me my phone back so I used that to alert my people. Thank God I was able to reach out for rescue yooo.They threatened me, told me they’ll forge documents against me that I’m a fraud boy & I was a cultist just cus I refused to give them money. Thank God for @bizzleosikoya’s help calling their ogas. Who knows what could have happened???

“I’m not even shaken, but what of the common man that has nobody? There’s nothing they didn’t say to me. Even after explaining my background, they even threatened to shoot me multiple times. 10 police officers threatening you for no reason is just wild!”

The command’s spokesperson and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, while reacting to the allegations on his X handle said that the command had ordered a full investigation into the matter.

According to the image maker, all the officers have been summoned.

The Police Public Relations Officer said: “The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Olohundare Jimoh, has summoned all the officers to the command headquarters in Ikeja and directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department, to investigate the complaint.

“The public will be updated on the outcome.”

