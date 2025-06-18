PRNigeria Fellows express solidarity with Publisher over NIPSS ordeal

A delegation of PRNigeria Fellows, led by communication strategist Salim Yunusa, has paid a solidarity visit to the Abuja office of renowned public relations expert and PRNigeria founder, Yushau A. Shuaib, to express sympathy over his controversial withdrawal from the Senior Executive Course (SEC 47) at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru.

The visit also offered an opportunity to congratulate Shuaib for the multiple awards recently earned by Image Merchants Promotion Limited, publishers of PRNigeria, from both the African Public Relations Association (APRA) and the International Public Relations Association (IPRA) for their fellowship programme and strategic PR innovations.

Comprising young communication professionals mentored by Shuaib, the PRNigeria Fellows described his ordeal as “unjust and regrettable,” applauding his enduring contributions to strategic communication, youth development, and public policy discourse in Nigeria. They pledged their unwavering support and solidarity during what they described as a deeply challenging episode.

Speaking during the visit, Yunusa expressed dismay at the Institute’s actions. “How can NIPSS sanction a publisher over a harmless report he neither authored nor approved, and a positive economic article that made no mention of the institute? To then access private email communications without consent is a dangerous abuse of power. This is more than disciplinary—it is intimidation,” he said.

Responding, Shuaib reaffirmed his respect for NIPSS as a premier African think tank. He praised the professionalism of many staff and the brilliance of fellow participants, describing them as “intelligent, respectful, and resilient.” According to him, “The ‘mni’ badge earned by many graduates I have met before coming to NIPSS is more than a ceremonial title—it signifies strategic leadership readiness and national commitment.”

However, Shuaib recounted what he described as a “painful and disappointing” personal experience. He noted that despite being suspended for nearly two months by NIPSS, he was never formally informed of the reasons or the duration of the disciplinary action. Instead, he was shocked to learn—more than two weeks after the fact—that the Institute had expelled him since June 2, 2025, without any formal notification to date until published in the media this week.

He expressed dismay over NIPSS’s claim that his withdrawal was due to misconduct and a breach of confidentiality, describing the basis—two harmless articles—as both unfounded and scandalous.

The controversy, he explained, began with queries over a media article published without his involvement and escalated after he authored an opinion piece on Nigeria’s blue economy—an article that did not even reference NIPSS.

According to him, the timing of his suspension—shortly after he paid ₦18 million in fees—was no coincidence. “They ensured my removal would prevent my participation in key milestones of the programme, such as submission of institutional study reports, African and intercontinental tours, and presentation of strategic policy papers. I missed them all,” he lamented.

Most troubling, Shuaib said, was the unauthorized access to PRNigeria’s corporate email, which was used for issuing me a query. “That intrusion into the digital communication of a registered private entity constitutes cyber harassment and violates data privacy rights,” he declared, vowing to pursue appropriate legal and regulatory redress to protect PRNigeria’s systems and his professional integrity.

He alleged that a small group within the Directing Staff orchestrated a targeted campaign of hostility against him.

Among the episodes he described was a ban on identifying himself as a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (mnipr) during plenary, even though others freely referenced professional affiliations.

He also recounted the chaotic execution of the Abuja leg of the Institutional Study Tour by his group in April, led by Barrister Nima Salman Mann and Rear Admiral A.A. Mustapha. One notable incident occurred during a visit to a federal investment ministry, where Shuaib facilitated a rescheduled meeting through a personal contact—the Permanent Secretary who was a respected diplomat. But during the engagement, a Directing Staff member interrupted the diplomat, stating, “We don’t allow our hosts to fraternize with participants!” The comment, he said, “cast a cloud over the session as though participants were inmates.”

To make matters worse, another Directing Staff publicly chastised the group for “not asking enough questions” during the session at the ministry, despite the participants’ evident efforts to engage constructively. When a participant later expressed concern about the tone of the rebuke in a respectful manner, a Directing Staff reportedly responded with vulgar and unprofessional language.

“These experiences contradict everything NIPSS stands for—strategic thinking, leadership, and mutual respect,” Shuaib stated. “While some military officials are undoubtedly intellectually capable, their conduct in certain instances reflected a disturbing lack of wisdom, empathy, discretion, and ethical leadership—driven largely by unchecked arrogance.”

“I share these experiences not to damage the Institute’s image but to encourage reform and internal reflection,” Shuaib concluded. “NIPSS must not allow the unethical conduct of a few individuals who are not permanent staff to undermine its legacy through bullying of innocent participants.”

He expressed gratitude to the PRNigeria Fellows for their moral support and urged them to remain steadfast in promoting professionalism, ethics, and truth in their communication careers—no matter the adversity.

