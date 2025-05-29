Private varsities VCs summoned over alleged certificate racketeering

The Joint House of Representatives Committee investigating alleged certificate racketeering has invited vice-chancellors of some private universities to make presentations on alleged sharp practices in the system.

The Chairman of the committee, Rep. Abubakar Fulata (APC-Jigawa), announced the invitation of the VCs in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

Fulata listed the affected institutions to include: Igbinedion University, Edo State; Babcock University, Ilisan-Remo, Ogun State; and Al-Hikma University, Ilorin, Kwara State.

Others are: Trinity University, Ogun State; Wesley University, Ondo State; Wigwe University, Isiokpo, Rivers State; Elrazi Medical University, Kano State; Christopher University, Mowe, Ogun State; and Venite University, Iloro, Ekiti State.

Caleb University, Ikorodu, Lagos State; Obong University, Akwa Ibom State; and University of Mkar, Mkar, Gboko, Benue State are also expected to appear before the panel.

Fulata said that the invitation had become necessary in view of the allegations that some private universities had become “certificate mills.”

According to him, the vice-chancellors are expected to appear for the investigative public hearing on June 2.

The lawmaker said that the House had mandated the committee to carry out investigations into alleged certificate racketeering, following the testimony of an investigative journalist, Umar Audu.

Audu, he said, had claimed that he got a degree certificate from a university in Benin Republic within six months instead of four years and that he was also mobilised for youth service even when he had earlier served in 2019.

The lawmaker said that illicitly acquiring degree certificates was not only illegal but very dangerous to the well-being of citizens.

While describing such practices as a threat to the future and the socio-economic development of the country, he said that the committee would do whatever is within its power to clean the universities of sharp practices.

Fulata said that some heads of government agencies, including Ministers of Interior and Foreign Affairs as well as Director-General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), had appeared before the committee and made their submissions.

