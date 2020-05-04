A private security guard in Onitsha area of Anambra State, Ibuchi Nwoju, has been arrested by the police for allegedly stabbing to death a 22-year-old, Cletus Chisom.

The spokesman of the Anambra State Police Command, Haruna Mohammed, revealed this in a statement on Monday.

Haruna said Nwoju, 26, attached to Coca-Cola Market, Onitsha, was arrested by police operatives attached to Okpoko Division in Onitsha at about 8:45am on Monday.

He was said to have had an altercation with Chisom, of Ekekwe Street, Awada and stabbed him with a knife on his chest.

Consequently, the victim became unconscious and was rushed to Goodnews Hospital, Onitsha, where he was confirmed dead on arrival by a medical doctor.

His corpse was deposited at Toronto Hospital Mortuary for autopsy.

The Commissioner of Police, John B. Abang, has ordered for the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka for discreet investigation.