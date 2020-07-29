The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, FCT Chapter has reiterated its support for government in the fight against COVID-19 and safe reopening of schools.

The President of the Chapter, Olusola Bankole, stated this while appreciating the FCT Administration for supporting the association with some palliatives.

In a statement on Wednesday, Bankole said the association received the palliatives, which comprised 1,000 bags of 5kg rice and 2,000 bags of condiments, with gratitude.

She added that the association would continue to support government in the fight against COVID-19 by ensuring that its members observed social/physical distancing and other safety measures.

Bankole disclosed that the association and its members would continue to support government’s directives on safe reopening of schools.

She also thanked the Minister of the FCT, Malam Muhammed Bello, and the Minister of State for FCT, Hajia Ramatu Aliyu, for their continued support for the association.

She said: “We received the items with gladness and appreciate their support for the association.

“We also anticipate more support for schools in terms of grants and partnerships in providing quality education to the Nigerian child.”