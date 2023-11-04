Private jet conveying Tinubu’s Minister crash-lands

Tragedy was averted when an aircraft which had Adebayo Adelabu, Minister of Power, on board crash-landed near Ibadan Airport in Oyo State.

Information had earlier filtered in that the aircraft crashed, but it was later discovered that it crash-landed.

Details of the incident were still sketchy as of press time but Daily Trust gathered that it happened on Friday night.

Daily Trust cannot state if the minister or those on board sustained any injury in the incident, which happened after the Nigerian Metrological Agency (NiMET) issued travel warning based on hazy weather.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) had also advised Pilots and Airline Operators to exercise caution over hazardous weather as the dry season approaches.

The chartered aircraft Flint Short Aero, an HS 125 with the registration number: 5N-AMM, had an initial contact with the control tower at 18:56 seeking an extension, which was granted by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), according to a source.

The aircraft departed Abuja with Ibadan as its destination.

The source told our correspondent that the aircraft landed short of the threshold with about 50 metres and skidded into a bushy ditch close to the runway.

Though the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has been informed of the serious incident, the authority is yet to issue a statement.

When contacted, a spokesperson with NSIB, Tunji Oketunmbi, told Daily Trust that the Bureau’s investigators were on ground in Ibadan to ascertain the immediate and remote causes of the incident.

-Daily Trust