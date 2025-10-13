Private chef service iKooK expands into short-term rental market with Myabode

iKooK, a private chef booking platform, has partnered with Myabode Apartments to offer its services across the short-term rental provider’s Lagos properties.

The collaboration marks a shift in how travellers can access personalised dining experiences during their stays, bringing the convenience of private chef services into the apartment rental space.

The partnership reflects a broader trend in Lagos hospitality, where travellers increasingly seek experiences that blend the autonomy of private accommodations with services typically reserved for high-end hotels.

For iKooK, the move extends its reach beyond private homes and event venues into the growing short-term rental market.

Guests staying at Myabode properties can now book iKooK chefs to prepare meals in their apartment kitchens.

The arrangement allows travellers to maintain their privacy and schedule while accessing chef-prepared food tailored to their preferences—whether for dietary restrictions, cultural cuisine requests, or special occasions.

Rather than coordinating separately with accommodation providers and dining options, guests can arrange both through a single booking application process.

Myabode’s apartments come with fully equipped kitchens, which iKooK chefs use to prepare meals on-site.

The service operates on-demand, with guests selecting menus and meal times that fit their itinerary.

The partnership addresses practical challenges that both business and leisure travellers face: limited dining options outside standard restaurant hours, difficulty accommodating dietary needs, and the logistics of feeding groups or families.

For celebrations like birthdays or small gatherings, the model offers an alternative to restaurant reservations or external catering.

Lagos has seen growing demand for flexible hospitality options that offer more than traditional hotel stays.

Short-term rentals have gained traction among both international visitors and local residents looking for staycations, while food service platforms continue to expand beyond delivery models.

The iKooK-Myabode arrangement is available immediately across Myabode’s Lagos locations.

Both companies are monitoring guest response to determine whether similar partnerships might expand to other properties or markets.

iKooK connects clients with professional private chefs for customised dining experiences in homes, event spaces, and now short-term rentals.

Myabode provides short-term apartment rentals in Lagos, offering furnished spaces with full kitchens and amenities for business and leisure travellers.