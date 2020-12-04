Felix Lawrence on Friday assumed office as the new Controller, Nigerian Correctional Service, Edo State Command.

This was contained in a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Aminu Suleiman, in Benin.

The statement said the deployment of Lawrence to the command followed the recent posting order by the Controller-General of Corrections, Ja’afaru Ahmed.

It said the new Controller took over from Babayo Maisanda.

According to the statement, the Controller, while addressing officers and men of the command, charged them on unity and strict compliance to the service regulations.

He assured the staff of his commitment to their welfare geared towards achieving the mandate of the NCoS.

The statement described Lawrence as a professional and seasoned officer who attended several courses both at home and abroad, and had headed several correctional facilities.

It said before his deployment to the Edo State Command, Lawrence had served at various Security Custodial Centres, including Shendam in Plateau State, Kuje in FCT, Enugu in Enugu State and Port Harcourt in Rivers State.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that hoodlums had on October 19 during the #EndSARS protest broken into Custodial Centres in Benin and Oko, both in Edo State, and released several inmates.