Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command on have arrested one Obehi Ehis Frank Ogbeh, who escaped from White House Prison Yard in Edo State during the #EndSARS protest.

The prisoner was arrested on Tuesday.

According to the spokesman of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, Ogbeh was arrested following information received by policemen at Agbado Divisional Headquarters that a middle aged man was seen around Angulis area of Agbado and that his look and conduct was suspicious.

Upon the information, the Divisional Police Officer, Agbado Division, CSP Kehinde Kuranga, detailed his detectives to the area where the man was apprehended.

Oyeyemi said: “He was properly interrogated and confessed to the detectives that he was an inmate of White House Prison in Edo State and that he was set free by hoodlums who attacked the prison yard during the EndSARS protest.

“He further confessed that he relocated to the Agbado area in order to avoid being re-arrested.”

The Command’s Commissioner, Edward A. Ajogun, has directed that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further profiling.