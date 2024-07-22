Prison escapee behind general’s murder nabbed in Kano

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command said its operatives have arrested one Hashiru Baku, alleged to be the mastermind behind the murder of late Brigadier General Harold Udokwere.

According to reports, Udokwere, who was the National Chairman, Retired Members of the Nigerian Armed Forces, was murdered by armed robbers who invaded his residence on June 22, 2024, and took away his gun.

The police arrested and paraded Ibrahim Rabiu, Nafiu Jamil, Aliyu Abdullahi and Mohammed Nuhu in connection with the crime on June 24, 2024.

While parading the arrested suspects on Monday, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Bennett Igweh told journalists that Baku was arrested in Kano State while trying to run away from the country.

According to Igweh, the suspect was an escapee from the Kuje Correctional Centre.

He said, “I did show you the four killers, kidnappers, and robbers that went and killed Brigadier-General Uwe Harrod, retired. Today, I will show you the organiser of the killing and the robbery.

“As well as we have recovered the general’s gun that was with him. We have recovered the wristwatch of the general and the wife’s jewellery which they stole from the general’s house.

“The organiser is here and we have arrested him. He is the organiser. He was in prison and during the Kuje Correctional Centre attack, he escaped.”

The police boss added that “instead of him to repent, he continued with more audacity. We arrested him in Kano where he was trying to exit the country.

“We recovered these drugs in his residence. So, that’s what they take and they will continue to be high.”

