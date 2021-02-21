One of Nigeria’s telecommunication companies, 9mobile, has stressed the need for the country’s educational institutions to prioritise indigenous languages in their curriculum.

The company noted that prioritising the orthography of our various languages in curriculum design would further strengthen the use of mother tongue.

Abdulrahaman Ado, the Executive Director, Corporate Affairs of the company, stated this in a statement to mark the 2021 International Mother Language Day in Lagos on Sunday.

Ado said that 9mobile was creating awareness on the need to preserve and protect Nigeria’s indigenous languages.

He said in line with this year’s theme: “Fostering multilingualism for inclusion in education and society,” Nigerians should be proud of their rich cultural heritage and multilingual diversity.

He said: “As a leading communication brand focused on communication, 9mobile recognises the need for the society to ensure the survival of our native languages.

“Indigenous languages are an essential aspect of the collective symbol of our national identity and portray us as a culturally vibrant people to the rest of the world.

“There must be structures in place to ensure the preservation of all languages and to protect the socio-cultural rights and dignities of all people.”

Ado said mother languages used to play a key role toward every child’s cognitive development, especially at the early stage of development and in the full inclusion and integration of all persons into the society.

He said: “Parents should ensure the smooth passage of their local languages to their young ones as a key aspect of their self-identity and pride.”

The International Mother Language Day initiative was designed by the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization in November 1999 to promote the preservation and protection of all languages.

The International Mother Language Day recognises that languages and multilingualism can advance inclusion and the Sustainable Development Goals’ focus on leaving no one behind.