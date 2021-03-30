Fosla Academy, Abuja, representing the North Central zone, will battle Christ Comprehensive College, Kaduna (North West) in the football final of the revived National Principals Cup on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the three-day finals, holding at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, will end on Tuesday.

Fosla defeated Owerri City College, Imo State (South-East) 1-0 in the first semifinal played at the practice pitch of the stadium on Monday.

Christ Comprehensive College, Kaduna on the other hand defeated Orile Comprehensive School, Abeokuta (South-West) 3-1 to advance to the final.

The two teams will clash in the final to be played at the practice pitch of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday as part of activities to round off the competition.

To reach the final, Fosla Academy walked over Abdulkadir Benisheikh of Borno (North East) on Sunday.

Fosla coach, Gilbert Igwe, commended his boys for reaching the finals, but stressed on the need to go all out and win the final match.

He said: “We have come a long way and for the boys to reach this stage of the competition is on its own a huge mileage.

“However, the job is just half done.

“It is not yet time for celebrations.”

The 2021 National Principals’ Cup commenced from state preliminary through zonal playoffs to the national final.

NAN reports that six football teams from the zonal finals are participating in the finals in Abuja.

Apart from football, the Abuja finals also have 24 table tennis players and 144 athletes from the six zones slugging it out for honours.