Princess Monisola Ajulo @ 90, by Foluke Ajulo-Adedeji

As we celebrate the remarkable journey of Princess Christianah Monisola Ajulo, we honour a revered entrepreneur, community leader, and devoted matriarch whose life has been a testament to service and dedication. As the proud mother of Dr. Kayode Ajulo (SAN), the esteemed Attorney General of Ondo State, she has imparted invaluable values of hard work, integrity, and compassion.

Early Life and Entrepreneurship

Born on March 14, 1935, Princess Christianah Monisola Ajulo has always been a pioneer. She embarked on her entrepreneurial journey by founding and managing Ti Oluwa Ni Ile Bookshop, a celebrated establishment that has become a sanctuary for knowledge seekers and literary enthusiasts.

Community Service and Leadership

Princess Christianah Monisola Ajulo’s unwavering commitment to community service is truly exemplary. As the Iya-Ijo of Christ Anglican Church in Ifira-Akoko, Ondo State, she has been a steadfast source of strength and guidance for her congregation. Additionally, she plays a vital role within the All Progressives Congress, supporting the administration of Governor Lucky Orinisan Aiyedatiwa, where her son serves as the Attorney General and Honourable Commissioner for Justice.

Her determination to fulfill her civic duties during the recent gubernatorial election in Ondo State was nothing short of inspiring. Despite her health challenges, she insisted on casting her vote, demonstrating her commitment to democracy. This extraordinary act garnered widespread admiration on social media, highlighting her relentless dedication to civic engagement.

On the platform of the APC, the party emerged victorious in the election, with Governor Aiyedatiwa securing over 366,000 votes and winning across all local government areas in the state.

Princess Christianah Monisola Ajulo’s actions serve as a powerful reminder of the significance of civic participation, regardless of age or health. Her legacy continues to motivate others to embrace their rights and responsibilities in the democratic process.

Personal Qualities and Achievements

Throughout her life, Princess Christianah Monisola Ajulo has exemplified resilience, wisdom, and kindness. Her selfless nature and generosity have earned her the deep respect and admiration of her community.

As she celebrates her 90th birthday, her legacy shines brightly, representing dedication, hard work, and unwavering community service.

Her profound impact resonates through her community and inspires countless individuals, including her son, Dr. Kayode Ajulo (SAN). A devoted Christian, she embodies the spirit of service and compassion, leaving an indelible mark on all who have the privilege of knowing her.

. Ajulo-Adedeji writes from Primacy International Academy, Abuja, Nigeria.

