Princess Adeola Ladigbolu-Ilozobhie bags honorary doctorate, Fellowship in Ghana

Astute banker and Managing Director of Daylight Microfinance Bank, Princess Adeola Ladigbolu-Ilozobhie, has been conferred with a honorary doctorate degree in Management by the London Bridge Business School, UK.

The conferment took place at a weekend ceremony in Accra, Ghana, where she was also inducted as a Distinguished Fellow of the Africa Institute of Public Administration (DFAI).

The doctorate was formally presented on behalf of the Vice President, Middle East and Africa, London Bridge Business School, Prof. Mahesh R. Pillai, by Dr. Deodaté Adenutsi, the programme coordinator for Ghana.

Organisers of the event said Ladigbolu-Ilozobhie was found deserving of the dual honours because of her “longstanding and impactful contribution to the field of management despite her strong roots in banking.”

They also praised her “tireless efforts in mentoring young people in both banking and management,” which, they noted, have continued to inspire a new generation of professionals.

The honoree, who is one of the children of respected cleric, Emeritus Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu, leads Lagos-based Daylight Microfinance Bank, a subsidiary of the NNPC Staff Cooperative Limited.

Her citation highlighted her career journey, starting from United Bank for Africa in 1990, to her leadership roles in Blue Ridge Microfinance Bank, Personal Trust Microfinance Bank, and now Daylight Mfb. It also underscored her reputation as a results-oriented and decisive leader with proven success in market identification, strategic repositioning, and operational efficiency for billion-naira portfolios.

Beyond her professional track record, Ladigbolu-Ilozobhie was also recognised for her contributions to industry associations. She was a one time Public Relations Officer of the National Association of Microfinance Banks, Lagos chapter, immediate past Treasurer of the South-West Zone, a member of the Association of Professional Women Bankers, and an alumna of the School of Africa Microfinance in Kenya.

With the new honours, Ladigbolu-Ilozobhie joins a distinguished list of Africans whose achievements in banking, management, and leadership have been formally recognised across the continent.