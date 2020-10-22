The Forum of Eko Princes and Princesses has condemned in very strong terms the attack, desecration and vandalization of the Iga Idunganran Palace of the Oba of Lagos by hoodlums and criminal elements masquerading as aggrieved #ENDSARS protesters.

The position of the Forum was contained in a statement by its spokesman, Prince Adewale Taorid Ojora, on Thursday.

Ojora said: “The ancient Palace which is the official residence of the Oba of Lagos was originally built in 1670 and has remained an historical monument and a cultural rallying point for Lagosians.

“Reviewing the damming footage of the violent invasion by these miscreants and vandals, it is disheartening to observe the wanton desecration of our traditional heritage in Lagos.

“We totally condemn this attack and demand that it ceases immediately and urge the security services to secure the Palace.

“We commiserate with our Royal father Alaiyeluwa Oba Rilwan Babatunde Osuolale Aremu Akiolu, Akiolu I and call on the Lagos State Government to investigate this incident and bring the perpetrators of this dastardly act to book.”