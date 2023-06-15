Prince Oyewumi applauds Adedeji’s appointment as Special Adviser on Revenue

A member of the National Governing Board of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Prince Kunle Oyewumi has applauded President Bola Tinubu for appointing Zacheaus Adedeji as Special Adviser, Revenue.

Describing the newly appointed presidential aide as a seasoned technocrat with cross- national and multi- sector experience, the Ogbomoso Prince stressed that the choice of Adedeji is good for the nation.

Oyewumi, while urging Adedeji to deploy his professional expertise in his new role, noted that “the Renewed Hope agenda of Mr President has started yielding positive results.”

In a statement, the member of the Tinubu/Shettima Independent Campaign Council (ICC), acknowledged the remarkable antecedents of Adedeji in the private and public sectors, adding that the new appointee will live up to expectations.

He said, “the appointment of Mr Zacheaus Adedeji as Special Adviser to the President on Revenue is highly commendable.

“The new appointee has the capacity to complement the efforts of Mr President in repositioning the country.

“Adedeji is a thoroughbred and cerebral financial expert with unbeatable track records.

“He will bring to bear his vast experience in his new role”.

Oyewumi wished Adedeji a successful tenure in office.