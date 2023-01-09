Prince Harry hits Royal Family, says Camilla ‘dangerous’

Prince Harry has taken another swipe at the British Royal Family in an explosive interview with US media outlet CBS.

This time, the Duke of Sussex sat with interviewer Anderson Cooper to promote his new book, Spare, where he revealed that himself and brother, William begged their father, King Charles not to marry the Queen Consort, Camilla after their mother Princess Diana passed.

Harry said Camilla’s connection with the press made her “dangerous” adding that the Queen Consort was ready to throw anyone under the bus to “rehabilitate her image,” following her long affair with King Charles when he was married to their mother.

He also accused Camilla of plotting for years to wed their father to become Queen

Harry said, “She was the villain, she was a third person in the marriage, she needed to rehabilitate her image.

“That made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press. And there was open willingness on both sides to trade information and with a family built on hierarchy, and with her on the way to being Queen Consort, there was going to be people or bodies left in the street because of that.”

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle had also released a six-part docuseries last year on Netflix, were they accused British press of being unfair to Meghan treating her the same way Diana was treated by the press.