Prince Bankole Adeyefa emerges as Oba-elect of Emure-Ile

Kingmakers of Emure-Ile, in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, have selected Prince Bankole Adeyefa as the new Elemure of Emure-Ile.

Prince Adeyefa emerged as Oba-elect after securing four out of five votes cast by the town’s kingmakers.

His selection was formally announced by the Olori-Ebi, Pa Joseph O. Omotosho, during a ceremony witnessed by officials of the Owo council.

The Oba-elect is the son of the immediate past monarch, Late Oba Simeon Adedubaje Adeyefa, who joined his ancestors in March 2025.

Vanguard reports that Prince Adeyefa, until his selection, served as a Senior Procurement Officer at the Ondo State-owned Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa.

He attended several institutions including Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso; Achievers University, Owo; Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko; Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo; Ipenmen Community Grammar School, Ipenmen; and Our Saviour Anglican Primary School, Emure-Ile.

Also Read:

Prince Adeyefa holds professional qualifications including a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Procurement and Supply Chain, a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Financial Management.

He is also a member of professional bodies such as the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply, the Nigerian Institute of Management, and is a certified procurement officer by the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP).

Post Views: 19