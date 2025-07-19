Prime suspect in murder of two AAUA students is dead – Police

The Ondo State Police Command State has confirmed the death of a landlord, Oladele Femi, who allegedly masterminded the murder of two students of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko.

DSP Olushola Ayanlade, the command’s spokesperson, while confirming the death of Femi to newsmen on Saturday, said he died in the hospital.

Ayanlade explained that the suspect had been receiving treatment since he was arrested and confessed to the crime, after developing a strange illness.

“Yes he is dead. He had been under medical supervision since he was arrested and he had been in and out of hospital.

“He passed away yesterday.

“As of now, the decomposing remains of Okah have been recovered, while efforts are ongoing to locate Abba’s body,” he said.

Ayanlade said that two additional suspects identified as one Kola and Micheal, who allegedly withdrew the sum of N800,000 from the late Abba’s account, have been arrested.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Femi was the landlord of one of the students, John Abba, who was declared missing alongside a female friend, Eloho Okah, on June 20,2025.

Oladele popularly known as “Tallex” allegedly masterminded their killing and buried their corpses in a shallow grave.

The landlord was arrested alongside with two other suspects and Lexus RX 350 vehicle belonging to Abba was recovered from one of the suspects.

Police investigations revealed that the sum of N800,000 was transferred from the victim’s(Abba) account during their captivity.

