Prime Ministers, Ministers, Governor, others laud Dangote at 2025 IATF

Prominent leaders, including the Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell; Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew; Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole; and the Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, were among the personalities who commended the socio-economic impact of Dangote Industries Limited’s investment across Africa at the ongoing 2025 Intra African Trade Fair (IATF) holding in Algiers, capital of Algeria.

At the Dangote Group exhibition stand, one of the most visited at the continent’s leading trade and investment forum, the majority of inquiries centred on polypropylene (PP), a key product of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

Polypropylene is a versatile thermoplastic polymer used in a wide variety of products, ranging from food containers to automobile parts.

It is valued for its strength, low weight, and resistance to heat and chemicals.

The Grenada and St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Ministers, Nigeria’s two ministers and the Zamfara State governor, who led separate delegations to the Dangote stand on Friday, commended the far-reaching impact of the Dangote Group in its various investments in Nigeria and Africa, which have boosted economic development across the continent.

They were received by Engr. Mansur Ahmed, Special Adviser to, and Representative of the President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, and Group Head, Commercial Foods, Dangote Industries Limited, Garba EL-Suleiman, and other key executives of Dangote Industries.

As a Premier Partner of the fourth edition of IATF2025, Dangote Group is showcasing its diverse operations spanning cement, fertilisers, petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, sugar, salt, and logistics.

The company operates over 18 subsidiaries across sectors vital to Africa’s industrial and economic transformation.

The Dangote Special Day is scheduled to take place on Saturday during the fair.

Organised by Afreximbank, in collaboration with the African Union Commission and the AfCFTA Secretariat, and hosted by the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, the biennial IATF seeks to boost intra-African trade and promote investment opportunities throughout the continent.

This year’s edition features participation of production and service companies, alongside an investment and trade forum highlighting Africa’s potential for economic integration.

During the week-long fair, more than 2,000 exhibitors, including businesses from the African continent and globally, are showcasing their goods and services to visitors and buyers while exploring opportunities and exchanging trade and market information, which is projected to translate into over US$44 billion in trade and investment deals.

According to the Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Dangote Industries Limited, Anthony Chiejina: “Our partnership with IATF is built on a shared vision of commitment to advancing Africa’s economic growth.

“Having experienced the tangible impact of IATF2023, we are proud to build on that momentum as a Premier Partner for IATF2025.

“This platform continues to drive meaningful connections and opportunities across the continent, and we look forward to contributing to its success once again in Algiers.”

The fair is billed to run from September 4 to 10, 2025.

