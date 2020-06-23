UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that England could start gradually easing the COVID-19 lockdown thanks to a significant prevalence drop, adding that the 2meter social distancing rule would be changed starting July 4.

The Prime Minister made the announcement on Tuesday when he appeared before the UK Parliament.

He said: “Our cautious relaxation of the guidance is entirely conditional of our continued defeat of the virus.

“In the first half of May, nearly 69,000 people tested positive for COVID-19 across the UK.

“By the first half of June, that token has fallen by 70 per cent to just under 22,000.

“This pandemic has inflicted permanent scars and we mourn everyone we have lost.

“While we remain vigilant, we do not believe there is currently a risk of a second peak of infections that might overwhelm the NHS.

“Thanks to our progress, we can now go further and safely ease the lockdown in England.”

The prime minister stressed that each step would be conditional and reversible.

Johnson added: “Given the significant fall in the prevalence of the virus, we can change the 2-meter social distancing rule from July 4.

“Where it is possible to keep 2 meters apart, people should.

“But where it is not, we would advise people to keep a social distance of 1 meter plus.”

Sputnik/NAN.