Primate Ayodele’s prophecy on CJN’s incapacity comes to pass

Nigerians were greeted with the news of the resignation of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad from his position willingly, citing health-related issues as reasons behind his actions.

This was an unexpected development as the CJN and top judiciary officials were still in an argument last week when the former was accused of diverting funds for his children’s political ambition.

However, records have it that popular prophet, Primate Elijah Ayodele had revealed in January 2021 that the incapacity of the CJN would soon be exposed as he had seen it in the spiritual realm.

Over one year after, the truth about the incapacity of the CJN has finally been exposed as prophesied by Primate Ayodele and surprisingly, it was exposed by the chief law officer himself when he can no longer hide it.

This has fulfilled the prophecy of Primate Elijah Ayodele, just as many of his prophecies have been fulfilled to God’s glory.

In Nigeria and Africa, there is no prophet that is as vocal as Primate Ayodele and he has a record of prophesying on issues no other man of God dares talk about. His prophetic releases hit the internet almost on a daily basis apart from the new year prophecy and his annual book of prophecy titled ‘Warnings to the nations.’