You can call him whatever you feel like calling him, but the Leader of the INRI Evangelical Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has been able to make bold statements on his prophetic ministry that has stood him out among his peers. Many men of God are known to prophesy almost the same thing in different words, but Primate Ayodele’s style of giving prophesy is totally different.

Most of the time, he talks about things that no prophet has spoken about. This is apart from the fact that he is always the first among all to release prophecies long before things happen.

Some of his lone prophecies that have come to pass in the past include the victory of Joe Biden as the President of the United States of America, victory of Godwin Obaseki as the Governor of Edo State, attack on some institutions in Nigeria, victory of Nana Akufo-Addo as the president of Ghana, to mention a few, with the latest one, which has to do with an attack on the Presidential Villa.

During the release of his 2021 prophecies, Primate Ayodele made it known that the Presidential Villa must be well protected because he foresees an attack. This prophecy was seen as a joke to everyone because people know the Villa is always very secured with hefty security operatives, and that the Villa is the last place any terrorist can think of attacking.

In his words: “I foresee kidnappings in the Aso Rock.

“The Villa needs cleansing because there will be fights in the Villa.

“I foresee that some important documents will leak out of the Villa.

“There will be Classified Official leakages from the Villa.

“Let’s pray not to lose anybody in the Villa.

“Aso Villa must be fortified against attacks.

“There will be speculations of attacks in the Villa.

“Protests will be directed at the Aso Rock Villa because protocols will be broken.”

Just like many of his prophecies, Ayodele was the only one who said this among every other prophets that talked about what will happen in 2021. Shockingly, this prophecy of his has been fulfilled.

We are all aware that news reports had it that there was an armed robbery attack in the Presidential Villa, which affected the residence of the Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, and the Administrative Officer of Aso Rock, Mohammed Maikano.

This attack was confirmed by the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu who revealed that there was indeed a burglary attempt on the residence of the Chief of Staff, explaining that it was unsuccessful.

With this, Primate Ayodele’s prophecy has been fulfilled and it can now be proven that it is highly dangerous for the government to neglect the prophecies of this man of God as he has released some other prophecies that require urgent attention from those in power.

. Oluwatosin writes from TRIXX NG.