The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, is well known for his prophecies, which are always about politics, or better put: affairs of nations. Though, most of his prophecies, if not all, about politics and affairs of nations have come to pass, it seems some still see him as a prophet who tries to patronise politicians because of his frequent mention of them in many of his prophecies.

However, what most people have failed to understand is that Primate Ayodele’s prophecies over the years have served as spiritual guide for nations, individuals and politicians.

Primate Ayodele isn’t the only prophet who prophecies about politics. He is just the most popular and one who has the highest numbers of fulfilled prophecies, especially on the affairs of nations. Little wonder he released a compendium of 10,000 fulfilled prophecies in August.

We have the likes of TB Joshua, Bishop David Oyedepo, Pastor E.A. Adeboye, Father Ejike Mbaka, Apostle Johnson Suleman and a host of other church leaders who also prophesy mostly on politics. In fact, all prophets are political. And they are not doing that out of their place as a prophet. In fact, if all they do is prophecy about politics, it is totally right because a country, nation, state that doesn’t get the direction of God in its leadership will go wrong.

They may not mention but most of these governors listen to some of them from afar and seriously work on whatever direction, warning and prophecy they have to give.

Let’s also take a quick look at the bible. In the old testament, prophets were kingmakers. They were the ones who anointed leaders and kings of countries. Prophet Samuel was the one who anointed David to become king. He was also the one who anointed Saul. He was still the same person who told Saul that God wants to replace him because he disobeyed God’s command.

That’s not all. Elijah was a major threat to King Ahab in Israel because he abandoned God and followed the prophets of Baal. Several times, King Ahab referred to Prophet Elijah as the “troubler of Israel” because of some of his declarations.

God also sent Prophet Jeremiah to the king of Judah several times when he didn’t hearken to God’s word and commands. What am I trying to say? Right from the onset, Prophets have always been part and parcel of the affairs of nations. Their main purpose is to serve as watchmen in the country, getting divine words from God and delivering it to whoever it was sent to. That is exactly what Prophets like Primate Ayodele are doing.

Primate Ayodele’s prophecies have gone beyond Nigeria alone. He gets words for continents across the globe, sectors of the economy. These are always included in his annual book of prophecy, titled: “Warning to all nations,” which he has been publishing since 1994.

Primate Ayodele’s political prophecies are what is needed. Call him what you want. Being involved in giving prophecies that has to do with politics is his primary mission as a prophet, judging by what the prophets of old did.

Meanwhile, criticism are not a strange thing. Even the prophet of old were heavily criticised. Some were even imprisoned by the kings though they suffered for it.

I believe Primate Ayodele should even be applauded for maintaining the path of the prophets of olds and not criticised for what he has been doing right.

. Oluwatosin writes from [email protected].