Popular seer, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has reacted to the death sentence slammed on popular 22-year-old Kano singer, Yahaya Sharif.

Ayodele, who spoke with newsmen virtually on Friday, insisted only the removal of Service Chiefs will bring insurgency to an end and that Nigeria should start preparing for recession.

A Sharia Court in Kano has ordered that the musician be put to death by hanging for blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad in one of his songs.

In his reactions during a telephone interview, the leader of the INRI evangelical Church cautioned against the killing of the talented youngster, who he said is just starting his life.

He explained that killing him is synonymous to spilling the blood of the innocent.

He made it known that religion preaches love and tolerance, therefore killing Shariff will not follow the tenets.

He made reference to Boko Haram Terrorists that were granted amnesty, noting that they equally deserved death because they have killed several Nigerians, yet were pardoned.

Ayodele said: “If they should kill that young boy, they would be spilling an innocent blood.

“Insurgency is one of the problems in the North.

“Boko Haram has been killing lots of them, yet when Boko Haram members were captured, they were granted amnesty.

“That boy has done nothing that warrants him being condemned to death.

“I’m not poke nosing into their religion, but I believe every religion preaches love and tolerance.

“If Yahaya Shariff is killed because of blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad, where is the place of religion that preaches love and tolerance?

“The same tolerance employed in the case of Boko Haram insurgency should also be employed here.”

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele restated his solution to end insurgency in Nigeria.

He has also made it known that until the Service Chiefs are removed, it will be impossible for insecurity to subside in the country.

Primate Ayodele had earlier prophesied months ago that he sees recession in the some parts of the world.

At the moment, countries like United Kingdom have started experiencing it.

In Nigeria, the man of God said it’s going to hit very hard, while calling on the government to start preparing for it.