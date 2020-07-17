The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has revealed reasons he does not associate with politicians and not a member of the Christian Association of Nigeria and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria.

Primate Ayodele said this in a telephone interview with newsmen on Friday.

While speaking on why his prophecies have proven to be accurate over time and why he has never been associated with any politician or government, Ayodele made it known that he isn’t a prophet who relies on information from government before he makes prophecies, explaining that he doesn’t work for any government too because he isn’t friend to politicians.

He said: “We are not working with any government.

“It’s unfortunate that pastors who work for the government rely on the information they get before making prophecies.

“I am not a friend of any politician.

“If anyone says I am his friend or on his payroll, he should come out.

“I don’t like politicians.

“I’m open to criticism.

“I’m not a celebrity pastor so I don’t expect to be loved.

“You can’t see me in heavy convoy or in any government house.

“I’m not a member of CAN (Christian Association of Nigeria) or PFN (Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria) because they are shame to the society.

“You can’t see me in the gathering of any pastor.

“I go on my own.

“Anything I say, I do to the glory of God almighty.

“I’m not moved by any comment, either good or bad.

“God is the only one who knows a prophet.”