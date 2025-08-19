Primate Ayodele warns presidents of African countries in new prophecies

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has issued warnings to the presidents of several African nations, including Chad, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Guinea, and Mali.

In a statement signed and issued to newsmen by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Ayodele warned the presidents about their administrations and policies.

He foretold events he claims will occur and advised the leaders on steps to take in order to avoid impending dangers.

Chad: The president must look beyond his current position, as there will be strong opposition to his policies. There will be significant issues concerning Success Masra. There is an impending danger involving Masra—there are plans to attack and assassinate him, just like his father was killed. The security around him has been compromised. Although he is a good leader, his policies will complicate matters and prevent him from meeting the needs of his people.

Côte d’Ivoire: People are tired of Ouattara’s government and no longer want him in power. He must review and change his security team; otherwise, I foresee an uprising against him.

Mozambique: The president will make decisions that will lead to failure and cause the people to call for his removal. He will engage in dealings with the United States that will oppress citizens, resulting in a lack of freedom in the country. There will be an uprising against the government, along with shootings and major crises. The country faces a significant security threat.

Kenya: Ruto’s policies will continue to draw public opposition. He must work very hard if he hopes to secure a second term; otherwise, he will not succeed. I foresee mass resignations from his cabinet, and he will be misled by Odinga. He needs to restrategize, but I don’t see him doing so—this may lead to eventual failure. He must urgently be cautious about his military structure.

Zimbabwe: The president will make a poor decision that will negatively affect him, and some of his associates will expose his secrets. Due to the weak economy, the country will remain in debt. The president must pray for good health and for protection over someone close to him. There is a need to avoid the humiliation of civil society. The president aspires to become a life president, and only divine intervention can stop him, as the opposition remains weak.

Guinea: The president will transition toward civilian rule, but politicians will turn against him. There are plots to stage coups, and he should not trust those around him, as dangerous plans are being formulated.

Mali: The current leader should anticipate a coup. Internal and external forces will rise against him. He must seek divine guidance, or he will be removed through a bloody coup.

