Primate Ayodele warns ex-President Jonathan on 2023 polls

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned former President Goodluck Jonathan not to allow himself to be dragged into the 2023 presidential race.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, the cleric said the former president is nursing a plan to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party for the ruling party, All Progressives Congress “except God changes his mind.”

But Ayodele said God has not sent him on an errand to become a President in Nigeria for the second time and that he should not dabble into it.

He explained that Goodluck Jonathan has been vindicated of many things since he left power, which he said has made him have a ‘white garment’, “but any mistake in his moves will get him stained.”

He warned that those pushing him to make these political moves are the ones “that will fry him.”

Primate Ayodele further advised him to be the father of the nation rather than dragging his good name in the mud.

He said: “Except God changes Goodluck Jonathan’s mind, he is ready to dump PDP for APC ahead of 2023, but he won’t be able to put anything in order.

“He should consult well before he dabbles into what he wants to dabble in. He has a good name now and his garment is white but with his plans, he wants to stain himself’.

“God didn’t send him on an errand to come back to contest for another presidential term in Nigeria.

“People have been praying for him; let him be careful so it won’t become a situation where they send curses to him.

“People that are pushing him will fry him. He should stay away and be the father of the nation.”