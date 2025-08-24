Primate Ayodele warns FIRS, NIPOST, FAAN, NIMASA in fresh prophecies

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned some of Nigeria’s government agencies about their activities, including their Managing Directors and CEOs.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Ayodele mentioned the agencies, including NAICOM, NIPOST, FIRS, FAAN, NPA, NCAA, and NIMASA.

For the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Primate Ayodele mentioned that the body will come up with policies that will threaten the existence of some insurance companies.

He mentioned some companies that should be careful because they will run into debt.

He said: “NAICOM: They will come up with new policies that will threaten some insurance companies and lead to the deregistration of some of them. The following insurance companies must be very careful: Custodian Insurance, AIICO Insurance, Prudent Insurance, Zenith Insurance, Sanlam Insurance, and Staco Insurance. These companies may run into debt, and their shareholders will decline. There will be a new measure coming for insurance companies. There are some policies the regulatory body will make that will not go through.”

In Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST), Primate Ayodele warned the postmaster general to be careful of having problems.

He said: “NIPOST: There will be several reforms in NIPOST, and the post master general must be careful not to have problems. They must also be careful not to run into unexpected debt, and I see them having matters to contend with.”

For the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Primate Ayodele stated that the body will make a lot of differences for the government and detect some manipulation in tax transactions.

He stated that the executive chairman will have issues with cabals, which will undermine his efforts despite his plans.

He said: “FIRS: This body will make a lot of differences for the government and will detect some taxation manipulation and illegal tax transactions. There will be a new method of tax assessment that the government will create. The tax reforms will continue to have issues, but it is very good. People will continue to fight it to destroy the agenda of the government. There will be a way of taking taxes from everyone, including market women; everything will be taxed in the country, and I see it extending to churches, too. The chairman will have issues with the cabals despite the good works.”

For the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Primate Ayodele warned the MD to be careful of removal from office.

He stated that some people will try to corrupt the system by mismanaging funds.

He mentioned that the body will play a good role in the security of the airport and that some airlines will be sanctioned.

“FAAN: There will be training of the staff, and they must be careful so that the MD will not be removed. Some people will want to corrupt the system, and there will be mismanagement of funds in the agency. FAAN will play a good role in airport security, but they will have issues with some other agencies. I see some staff being laid off. FAAN workers will want to protest, and I see some airlines sanctioned. “

For Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Primate Ayodele stated that the MD will be accused of fraud and indicted with some documentation.

He warned the body to be careful against a fire incident.

He said: “NPA: There will be a lot of misconceptions in the body as some workers will be involved in malpractices and corruption. There will be reforms in the body, but there will be mismanagement. The MD will be accused of fraud, and they will indict him with some complicated documentation. Let us be careful against fire incidents in the NPA.”

Likewise, for the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Primate Ayodele warned the DG to be careful of problems. He also stated that there will be a protest and a gang-up against the managing director.

“NCAA: Their instrument will get damaged, and the DG must be careful so that he won’t be removed or have problems. They will come up with a new airport policy. There will be a new protocol in the NCAA. The MD must be careful of a gang-up; they will fight him because of his commitment.”

Furthermore, he warned of corruption in the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

He said: “NIMASA: They must be careful because the activities of their personnel will expose a lot of ghost workers, and there will be corruption. The body will go into a new contract on our waterways. NIMASA will generate a lot of money for the country, but it won’t be utilized well. There will be sentiment and nepotism in NIMASA. The MD will be troubled because they will politicize the body.”

