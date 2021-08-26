Primate Ayodele warns America against another terrorist attack

The Leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has released a strong prophecy for the United States of America.

In a statement signed by his media office, Primate Ayodele revealed that he foresees a serious attack on America which will be scarier than the popular September 9/11 attacks.

The cleric said that some countries have purported in their heart not to forgive America for reasons that have to do with terrorism, and that a coordinated attack is underway to set America on fire.

Ayodele said that in his vision, he saw that they (attackers) will come from Libya, Iran, Iraq, and Afghanistan to form a terrorist coalition and that except America helps the other world to conquer terrorism, the attacks are coming to them.

“There are some countries that will not forgive America of their sins that have to do with terrorism. Some feel America brought terrorism and never found a solution to it till today.

“They have it in mind that America is the reason we have terrorists in almost every part of the world,” he said.

“I foresee a very serious attack on the United States of America. I don’t know when but they should expect it. It will shock them even than September 9/11 attack.

“They should start working around the clock now, and eradicate terrorism in other countries in the world, if not, I see the attacks coming to them.

“I see them coming from Libya, Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan, they will form a very terrible terrorist coalition to set America on fire.

“This is a serious warning America should listen to, if it happens, they may not recover what will be lost in many years. Let them consult God, fortify their security system and support other countries in eradicating terrorism, this is the only way these attacks I see won’t happen,” he said.