The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has issued a strong warning to the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, ahead of the Ondo States governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress on July 20.

In a series of prophecies, Primate Ayodele made it known that if Akeredolu wants to come out victorious in the election, there are certain things he needs to do or else his second term ambition will be jeopardised.

He predicted: “In ondo, Akeredolu needs a total follow up because everybody wants his seat, his power of incumbency will save him if he does the needful, no one can match him, he will come out victorious.

“He must take everything serious.

“He must be focused.

“There are some groups that want to ease him out.

“He must not relent because they want to form coalition to get him out at all cost.

“He must work and he must listen to every correction.

“Failure to do this might lead to jeopardy for him.”

It would be recalled that Primate Ayodele remains the only prophet who predicted the outcome of the Edo State primaries of the APC long before it took place.

He predicted the easing out of Obaseki, his victory in the Peoples Democratic Party and the ousting of Adams Oshiomhole as the APC National Chairman among others.