Primate Ayodele warns African presidents in new prophecies

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has released fresh warnings for the presidents of some countries, including South Africa, Botswana, South Sudan, Zambia, Cameroon, Eswatini, Zambia, South Sudan, and Sudan.

The new prophecies for the presidents were contained in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and released to newsmen on Friday.

In it, Primate Ayodele made it known that the president of South Africa will be indicted and may be jailed because he will destroy South Africa before the end of his tenure.

He said: “South Africa: Ramaphosa will be indicted and may be jailed because he is a destroyer; he has destroyed his party and the future of South Africa. He will worsen the situation of the country, and they will curse him. He won’t get things right because his government is corrupt, and the people of South Africa will not appreciate him.

“His government will be accused of corruption, and towards the end of his government, he should get prepared—he will destroy the national coalition. There will be bomb explosions, and the army will be attacked. There can be genocide in South Africa, and I see flooding that will make people become homeless.

“Botswana: The government will do so well, but he will get wrong advice towards the end of his government. If he wants to succeed, he should do away with people who are not interested in his government—those who feel they are elder statesmen but are not willing to give him support. The president of Botswana will struggle, as he will be suppressed. They must be careful of disaster and political killings. The economy will boost, and they must work on their natural resources. There are some policies he will create that will make his government unpopular in two years’ time.

“Cameroon: Paul Biya has cast a spell on the country, and France will destroy the country. France’s policy will be the one that will jeopardize the future of Cameroon, as I see separation in the country if Paul Biya insists on controlling it. He won’t win the coming election but will be rigged in. Paul Biya’s spell must be removed because the country is under bondage. The candidates in other parties should support just one candidate to remove Paul Biya, but revolution is coming to the country very soon. Biya has used satanic voodoo on Cameroon, and it needs to be removed.

“Eswatini: The king of Eswatini will destroy the system of the nation because he will take several steps that will backfire. The people will protest to have a change of government, as they won’t accept the ruling system. People are not happy, and if the king isn’t careful, there will likely be a palace coup in the nation. The king will take a wrong decision that will ruin the future. It will get to a time when he won’t have a grip on the nation again. He must be careful not to lose his most beloved wife, and I see him getting married to someone with a witchcraft spirit who will make his government more terrible.

“Zambia: The president has all it takes to win the coming election, but he will experience ailment through witchcraft. They will possess him with sickness because Zambia is in darkness, and the people ruling the nation have been corrupt with this same power. If he isn’t careful, they will take his life. He will win because the opposition isn’t stable, but he will be betrayed by his party. The president must be careful so that the northern part of the country does not experience calamity. Also, pray for your family members so they won’t be used as sacrifice.

“Sudan: The government forces must not sleep; otherwise, the RSF will continue to intercept the government. The RSF will do a deadly attack that will send off the government forces. They need to seek the face of God, do all that is needful and necessary for the country to be stabilized.

“America and the UN cannot settle this matter unless they put the RSF into the system; otherwise, the efforts of the government forces will be in vain. Democracy will not come into Sudan in the next five years. Only a simple formula will bring peace, but they will never agree. Don’t go to the UAE to do dialogue; find a better ground to do it.

“South Sudan: The president should watch his health and be careful of manipulators. He will take South Sudan to be the promised land, but he won’t be able to have continuity. He is doing a great work in South Sudan, but the opposition isn’t asleep. Anyone who has broken the law should be jailed for South Sudan to be at peace. There will be peace in the country because the president has the right person working with him now.

“The enemies are looking for a way to destroy the good policies. The country will have peace in the next two years, but I am seeing a government of succession before democracy. The president must not fight with the capable hands working with him now. The ruling party will continue, and I see a new name for the ruling party.”

