Primate Ayodele visits Ogoga of Ikere-Ekiti

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has made a historic visit to the traditional ruler of his hometown, The Ogoga of Ikere-Ekiti, His Royal Majesty, Oba Adejimi Adu Alagbado in Ekiti state on Wednesday, 15 November, 2023.

Primate Ayodele received a warm reception from the traditional ruler who expressed joy at the visit by the revered man of God.

According to the man of God, he visited the monarch to officially invite him to his annual thanksgiving programme which will feature the opening of a new church auditorium in February 2024 and to announce his plans to hold a crusade in Ikere-Ekiti as instructed by God.

‘’God has instructed us to hold a crusade in Ikere-Ekiti. There is a need for us to pray and whenever you are ready, I will come with my team to host the prayer. Secondly, this is my source and I want to open a new church auditorium in February 2024. I want to officially invite the people of Ikere-Ekiti, Oba Adejimi Adu Alagbado and the chiefs to be part of the event.’’

The prophet also declared his intention to support Ikere-Ekiti’s growth while advising the traditional ruler to set up a trust fund where every son and daughter of the land will contribute.

‘’I am happy to see you Kabiesi and I am grateful for this privilege. I also request that you organize a support trust fund where every Ikere-Ekiti son and daughter will contribute to the growth of this town. You can’t do it alone and I will be glad to see this town develop. We have been doing it elsewhere and we will do it in our town too. We grew up here, we got educated here and I will support in every way I can to develop this town.’’

In his response, Oba Adejimi Adu Alagbado appreciated Primate Ayodele for the visit while commending him for the good works he has been doing in the prophetic ministry. He noted that the man of God has made Ikere-Ekiti proud and appreciated him for always praying for the town.

The traditional ruler also assured that he will be honouring Primate Ayodele’s invite to be at the new church opening, stating that the presence of Ikere-Ekiti will be felt in Lagos at the event.

‘’If they want to mention the top five prophets in Nigeria, Primate Ayodele’s name will be part of them. He is doing well and he is proof that we are successful people in Ikere. I want to urge people to do good because it will always come to us from generation to generation. I am happy and grateful that you remember your home. Whenever he says a word, it is always in the news. I am very happy to receive you today because you have made us proud. We will all be there in February; the presence of Ikere must be felt there.”