The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has said he foresees two popular and strong Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party defecting to the All Progressives Congress.

Primate Ayodele revealed this in a new set of prophecies he released on Tuesday.

He said the defection will take place ahead of the 2023 general election.

He made it known that the governors will leave the party because of some things happening in the PDP.

He also stated that the National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, will be removed soon.

These prophecies was released alongside many other new ones on several issues in the world.

Read full prophecies below

. I foresee two PDP governors in the South and East decamping to APC, get prepared.

. Governor Hope Uzodinma has lost the grip of governance in Imo Stat. Except the Judiciary wants to delay the Supreme Court judgment on the governorship election, he will be removed as Governor and replaced with Emeka Iheodioha. The spirit of the Lord also warns the Judges against delaying it, else they will be stricken with disease, deaths.

. (Abubakar) Shekarau days are numbered. The new Service Chiefs should intensify efforts. They will capture him if they work hand to hand.

. Pray against another global and deadly disease. Massive reoccurring of polio and Lassa fever in some parts of Nigeria.

. Except the House of Representatives and National Assembly fast and pray, I foresee the death of a very top and prominent Honourable/Senator before June.

. A very prominent Emir and the Obong of Calabar must pray for their health. I see it failing.

. Adebutu Keshinton, Baba Ijebu, should pray seriously for his health. I see his health failing and it is very serious.

—