Primate Ayodele to world leaders: I foresee war between China and Taiwan, be on alert  

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has called on world leaders to be on alert as he foresees a looming war between China and Taiwan.

Primate Ayodele in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, revealed that he sees a serious problem between the two countries that will be a replica of what is happening in Ukraine.

The Cleric revealed that China wants to make a move to start the trouble and that if world leaders are not fast in savaging the situation, a war is going to erupt. The man of God also said the crisis will affect United States of America if it is allowed to happen.

‘’There will be problem between Taiwan and china if the world leaders doesn’t work on it fast. China will want to start another trouble just like Russia. The world leaders need to watch China in order to avert this because the issue of Taiwan, China and America may also lead to what is happening in Ukraine.’’

He warned America of an imminent attack he foresees on the country.

‘’America must be careful because there is an imminent attack on the country, they must be careful with steps they are taking, I see an attack.’’

It would be recalled that Primate Elijah Ayodele foretold the invasion of Ukraine by Russia in his 2022 prophecies which was released on Wednesday, 22nd of December, 2022.