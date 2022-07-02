Primate Ayodele to World Leaders: Another deadly disease that can kill in 48 hours coming

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has sent a prophetic warning to world leaders about another deadly disease that he foresees.

The warning of the new disease was contained in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, on Friday.

Primate Ayodele revealed that the deadly disease he foresees will have the ability to kill within 48 hours in the human body system.

He called on the world leaders to be watchful and call on God in order to avert the deadly disease that will harm the global world.

Primate Ayodele also called on African leaders to pray against the massive spread of meningitis in the continent, especially in Nigeria, while revealing that he foresees traces of Ebola in some African countries.

Furthermore, the man of God revealed that there will be a permanent solution for cancer globally in the next three years

He said: ‘’I foresee another deadly disease rising up.

“It will not be sustainable for 48 hours and we have to be very watchful and prayerful.

“World leaders need to work on this to avert another global pandemic.

“Also, COVID-19 will rise again in some European countries.

“It is not yet over in Europe.

“Let us pray so we will not experience meningitis in Africa and Nigeria.

“There will be traces of Ebola in some part of Africa.

“I foresee a permanent solution for cancer in the next three years.”

It would be recalled that Primate Ayodele warned against the emergence of COVID-19 in the world months before it came.

He also warned against Ebola Virus and some other diseases that have struck the world in recent times.