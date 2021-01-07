The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has told the President of the United states of America, Donald Trump, that God has rejected his government.

He made this statement amidst the current crisis that has hit the political atmosphere of the United States of America, where the President has rejected the results of the November 3, 2020 presidential election in the country.

The popular prophet made it known that Trump wants to cause destruction to the world, but he will leave in shame because God wants to push him out of government.

Ayodele said: “God wants to push Donald Trump out of this government.

“No matter what he does to cause destruction in America and the world, God has rejected Trump.

“He will go in shame.

“This is the word of the Lord.

“What does Trump want?

“Why not use civilised ideas to handle issues?

“Why is he creating troubles for America and the world?

“He has gotten it wrong for instigating riot and protest.

“He wants to truncate global democracy.

“God has rejected him.

“This is a disgrace to the Government of Donald Trump.

“He has berated the number one seat in the world.

“No matter his intrigues, He will not get it.

“Donald Trump should have left.

“What He has done is wrong.

“Why then do we blame African presidents?

“This attitude of Trump is creating war.

“He has been rejected by God.”

It would be recalled that Primate Ayodele had earlier predicted before now that Trump will do everything possible to upturn the victory but he will not get it.