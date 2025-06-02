Primate Ayodele to Tinubu: You’ve done better than Buhari in two years, sack failed ministers

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the achievements recorded so far in his first two years in power, saying he has performed better than former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The man of God made his position known in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and issued to newsmen in the early hours of Monday.

Primate Ayodele made it known that Tinubu has done better than Buhari within two years of his administration, especially in terms of the economy, food items, insecurity, and infrastructure.

However, he also noted that there are some areas he hasn’t done so well that needed to be touched.

He said: “What I am seeing at this moment is that it is going to be a very serious time for the president.

“He has done better than Buhari in terms of economy, food items, energy, insecurity, infrastructure, notwithstanding, he hasn’t done so well in some areas too, especially youth empowerment.”

“His legacy highways are important projects that will help the country’s economic outlook.

“If any of the opposition candidates are there, they may not have gotten it better like Tinubu has in two years.”

Speaking further on what the President needs to do, Primate Ayodele called on him to work on job employment for youths and the unity of the country.

He also urged him to work on the hardship in order to make food more affordable for the country.

He warned him against allowing wrong policies to tarnish the achievements of his administration while urging him to remove inactive ministers from his cabinet.

Ayodele said: “He must now work tirelessly on the youths, the unity of the country, job employment, and hardship in the country, so that the price of food can come down.

“He must not allow wrong policies that can tarnish his good works and still continue to do more on insecurity.

“He must work to support our local manufacturers because with them, Nigeria will have access to a whole range of things.

“He should also remove ministers who are not performing well enough, especially those from south southwest.

“Some of them have failed woefully.

“They are only concerned about their political ambitions.

“They must also increase the welfare packages of the security operatives.”

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele reiterated his earlier prophecy about Tinubu’s second term ambition, explaining that three people and three things would determine his victory or otherwise.

He said: “Just like I said, his second term will be determined by three people who must not contest and three things he must do.

“If any of these three contests, it will be a final whistle for him.”

