Primate Ayodele to Tinubu: Restructuring, answer to Nigeria’s problems

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has advised President Bola Tinubu to start the process of restructuring.

In a statement on Monday, Ayodele described restructuring as the ultimate answer to Nigeria’s numerous problems.

In the statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele revealed that the best thing that can make Nigeria progress is restructuring, a situation where every region will become independent and reduce the burden on the Federal Government.

He stated that each state should be using their resources and have state establishments that can help the country grow exponentially.

He said only restructuring can make that happen.

Ayodele said: “I have not seen the government planning on restructuring but it is the best thing that can make Nigeria move forward.

“Let every region stand on its own, it will make the country stronger and make every state independent.

“Restructuring will lift the burden from the federal government; each state should be using their resources to get better.

“We can have state police, state judiciary, state banks in restructure and this will help the economy of the country well.”

The man of God posited that it will take a long process, but called on President Tinubu to start working on it in order to secure a better future for Nigeria as it will benefit the country more.

Ayodele explained that with restructuring, there will be victory over insecurity and economic hardship.

He added: “It’s going to take a long process for the government to act on restructuring, the president should start the restructuring process now to help the future of Nigeria.

“It will cancel hardship and economic jeopardy.

“Unfortunately, I have not seen the government working towards it, it’s a very serious thing they should work on because it will be of advantage to the country.

“It will help the country overcome insecurity of any form and promote harmony.”