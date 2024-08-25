Primate Ayodele to Tinubu: Nigeria’s democratic system getting tired, allow restructuring

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has urged President Bola Tinubu to allow restructuring in Nigeria because the democratic system of the country is getting tired.

Primate Ayodele made this known in a statement released to the media on Sunday signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin.

Primate Ayodele explained that there is the need for different forms of restructuring in order to energise Nigeria’s democratic system for the nation to prosper.

He made it known that allowing restructuring will have a positive impact on Tinubu’s administration and the citizens would appreciate him for it.

He said: “If President Tinubu doesn’t do restructuring, the system will not appreciate him.

“The system is tired of the present system; the system will retire of democracy.

“There is need for economic restructuring, geopolitical restructuring, the composition and component of Nigeria restructuring, ethnicity restricting, security restructuring and political restructuring.”

Primate Ayodele stated that the problem of Nigeria isn’t the dollar but the spirits of the forces holding the country together are not happy with the current Nigerian system.

He explained that they are clamouring for restructuring and failure to do it will have a negative effect on the country.

He added: “The problem of Nigeria isn’t the dollar but what the present government is facing is due to the fact that the spirits of the people holding Nigeria together are not happy with the country.

“Prophetically speaking, the system that brings Nigeria into operation has retired and they are clamouring for restructuring and this is why Tinubu’s policies are failing.

“Either Tinubu likes it or not, the system will call for it, the people will also call for it.

“Don’t let IMF deceive you, the country needs restructuring to forge ahead, do it now before it’s too late.”

