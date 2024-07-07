Primate Ayodele to Tinubu: Increase support for Globacom, stop creation of rival firms

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has advised President Bola Tinubu to increase support for the country’s only indigenous telecommunication company, Globacom, and prevent the creation of other telecommunication companies in Nigeria.

He said this on Saturday at the presentation of the 30th edition of his book: “Warnings To The Nations,” in Lagos State.

Primate Ayodele made it known that Globacom has the capacity to help Nigeria overcome economic challenges, but the government must support it in order to increase this capacity.

He stated that the company will create more employments if the needed support is given.

However, he warned that the establishment of another indigenous telecommunication company will lead to unnecessary rivalry and will not be healthy for Nigeria’s economy.

He advised that instead of establishing another company, all resources should be put together to support Globacom.

Ayodele said: “Let the government support indigenous telecommunication companies because they will create more employment. We don’t need so much to avoid rivalry.

“We shouldn’t bring up any other indigenous telecommunication apart from Glo, we should put resources together to support this one we have.

“Glo has come to stay and has the capacity to create an economic boom for President Tinubu’s administration.

“Let’s support our own instead of creating unnecessary rivalry that will lead to calamity for the country.”

