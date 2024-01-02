Primate Ayodele to Tinubu: How to end corruption, hardship in Nigeria

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has advised President Bola Tinubu to probe his predecessor’s government if he truly wants to end corruption and hardship in the country.

Primate Ayodele offered the advice in a statement on Tuesday, which was signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin.

In it, Primate Ayodele made it known that corruption will kill good governance in Nigeria and if it is allowed to continue, Nigeria will remain in hardship.

He noted that President Tinubu and every governor should ensure that they probe their predecessors if they are intentional about ending hardship.

He described corruption as a syndrome affecting the country negatively.

Ayodele said: “President Tinubu and every governor should probe their predecessors otherwise there will still be hardship.

“We know the truth and we see what is happening but for them to come out to say the truth will be difficult.

“Corruption will increase, it will continue and it will kill good governance.

“Corruption is part of our problems; it’s a syndrome that is affecting us.

“If the president doesn’t probe his predecessor, there will be serious corruption in the year 2024.”

Primate Ayodele however stated that Tinubu may not be able to probe his predecessor because of his personal interest.

He spoke briefly about the case of a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, revealing that so many secrets will be exposed, but the government will not be able to follow up because of personal interest.

He said: “If Tinubu is serious about ending hardship, he should probe his predecessor’s government but he may not be able to do it.

“Emefiele’s issue will still reveal a lot of things but I doubt if this government will follow up because of interest.

“The corruption in the previous administration will affect this present one but nothing may be done to it.”